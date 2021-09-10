Residents of the Walla Walla Valley woke up on Sept. 11, 2001, to the sort of autumn day this area is known for. Skies were blue, the sun had cooled its summer intensity and the final crops of the year were beginning to be harvested.
People here seemed to be a nation away from the moment American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City at 8:46 a.m. East Coast time.
Any disconnect lasted only stunned minutes as the ramifications of that act sunk in, followed by the news of other planes crashing into the South Tower of the center, the Pentagon and, finally, into the earth of Pennsylvania.
In a time before social media and wide use of email, Valley residents scrambled for their phones. Frantic calls went everywhere, from the neighbor next door to New York to around the world.
Churches across the Valley threw open their doors for services and solace. People gathered in each others’ homes for comfort and to watch news stations around the globe attempt to decipher the terrible morning that was yet to be named 9/11.
American flags were raised everywhere, from the usual buildings like the U.S Army National Guard armories in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater to Main Street to front porches and living room windows.
Flags that waved defiantly that Tuesday morning were lowered to half mast by Wednesday in honor of the Americans who had died in terrorist attacks the day before.
By Sept. 12, 2001, blood drives were in operation, infused by a robust corp of volunteers, and funds had been set up by multiple agencies to accept donations for victims of the attacks.
The Union-Bulletin reported that hundreds of college students, business people and folks who had not donated blood in years gathered at First Congregational Church on Palouse Street to take tangible action for the tragedy. Ultimately 252 units of blood were collected; a typical blood drive yielded about 130 units, American Red Cross officials said then.
Air travel out of Walla Walla Regional Airport was immediately grounded and remained so on Sept. 12, part of a nationwide shutdown of air traffic. Security precautions meant no vehicle could park within 300 feet of the Walla Walla terminal.
Hydroelectric dams across the West closed to the public and severely restricted visitors.
Jerry Cummins, mayor of Walla Walla then, spoke for his constituents.
“While Walla Walla was not physically attacked, we certainly are actively and emotionally involved in this terrorist action. We are one nation, one people,” Cummins said in speaking to the U-B.
“I ask all citizens of Walla Walla to please join with me to ask God’s blessing on the souls of those innocent citizens who lost their lives.”
