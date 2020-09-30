DETROIT — The worries are growing for United Airlines flight attendant Jordy Comeaux.
In a few days, he'll be among roughly 40,000 airline workers whose jobs are likely to evaporate in an industry decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unless Congress acts to help for a second time, United will furlough Comeaux on Thursday, cutting off his income and health insurance.
Since the pandemic hit, thousands of flight attendants, baggage handlers, gate agents and others have been getting at least partial pay through $25 billion in grants and loans to the nation's airlines. To receive the aid, companies agreed not to lay off employees through Sept. 30. That "Payroll Support Program" helped many stay on, and keep health care and other benefits.
It all runs out on Thursday.
With air travel down about 70% from last year, many carriers including United and American say they'll be forced to cut jobs without additional aid. Delta and Southwest, two other big carriers, tapped private capital markets and say they'll avoid layoffs.