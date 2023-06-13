Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&