Thanksgiving in Spokane and a Black Friday matinee at AMC River Park Square 20 have been a tradition for years for guitarist Al Pitrelli. The musical director of Trans-Siberian Orchestra prefaces the band’s annual Black Friday night show with some quality time in the Inland Northwest.
“For the last five or six years, what I’m accustomed to, and the same goes for the rest of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, is that we celebrate Thanksgiving in Spokane and then we go to the movies the following day before we perform at the Spokane Arena,” Pitrelli said from his Milford, Pennsylvania, home.
“I remember seeing the premiere of the film ‘Creed’ in Spokane (in 2015), and we go back to that theater every year. I love Spokane, but things are obviously a little different this year.”
Due to the novel coronavirus, Pitrelli is home for the holidays in 2020, which has not been the case for more than 20 years. In 1995, while playing guitar for hard rockers Savatage, the band’s producer Paul O’Neill asked Pitrelli if he would like to join his side project, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, a prog-rock band.
Pitrelli agreed to join TSO, which went from a side project to a cottage industry. The band, which creates rock operas such as “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” “The Christmas Attic” and “The Lost Christmas Eve,” has found a niche.
TSO typically sells out arenas throughout the country every November and December courtesy of its mix of melodic rock, classical chops, keen storytelling and flamboyant showmanship. Lasers, pyro and flames complement the baroque sonic attack.
“We just go out there and have fun,” Pitrelli said. “We rock and put on a show. At least we did until what we’re going through now. It’s been a bizarre year, and our hearts and prayers go out to anyone who has been touched by the coronavirus. It’s truly horrible. TSO not touring is disappointing to us, but it’s nothing compared to those impacted by the coronavirus.”
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will perform its “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” via livestream Friday at 8 p.m. at trans-siberian.com. Tickets are $30. For the first time ever, members of TSO’s East and West bands will perform together.
Pitrelli and keyboardist Derek Wieland will serve as musical directors. They will be joined by guitarist Chris Caffery, keyboardist Mee Eun Kim, bassist Johnny Lee Middleton, violinist Asha Mevlana and drummer Jeff Plate. Russell Allen, Nate Amor, John Brink, Erika Jerry, Chloe Lowery, Georgia Napolitano and Jeff Scott Soto will handle vocal duties, and Bryan Hicks will narrate.
“Hopefully, the show will bring people some much-needed Christmas spirit,” Pitrelli said. “We can all use it right now. This is the craziest year ever, but you have to bounce back. The show will go on, at least for one night. But like Paul O’Neill always said, ‘Adapt, overcome and improvise.’ In the face of adversity, you have to adapt, and that’s what we’ve done.”
O’Neill died three years ago. “Paul was one of a kind,” Pitrelli said. “He was such a talented person who was one of the nicest people I ever met. You just don’t meet people like Paul. There’s a hole in my heart that will never be filled since he’s gone. I miss him every day and will miss him for the rest of my life. Paul is impossible to forget.
“Every year, I go to that great hotel bar (in the Davenport) and have an 18-year-old shot of Macallan and toast my dad and Paul. My dad, who was a school teacher, thought Johnnie Walker Red was a good scotch, but I love Macallan. It’s a good time for a shot right now since it’s so tough not touring. We’ve sold more than 1 million tickets.
“It’s been a slap in the face this year since you think what we do is going to go on forever. Who would ever take Christmas away? But it happened. What’s happening right now is a reminder that nothing is guaranteed in life. It’s easy to take things for granted. But you never know what tomorrow will bring. Life is unpredictable. Now that we’re not touring, we miss it terribly.”
However, count on Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Spokane someday. “It’ll happen,” Pitrelli. “I can’t wait to return. I miss the people at the Davenport who put out such a great (Thanksgiving) spread for us. I miss all of the people of Spokane from the security guards to the concession workers. But we’ll return.
“In the meantime, you can check out our livestream, and it’ll remind you of what Trans-Siberian Orchestra does at this time of year. Hopefully, Trans- Siberian Orchestra will be on the road again next year. When I come back to Spokane, maybe I’ll go for the 25-year-old Macallan. It’ll be something to look forward to.”