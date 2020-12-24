From the day COVID-19 restrictions hit in March, the independent venue industry found itself threatened by a mass collapse accompanied by millions of workers now shut out, sidelined and unemployed in the economic fallout.
As part of the federal COVID-19 relief bill passed Monday, the Save Our Stages Act will provide financial assistance to independent venues and promoters that have been devastated by the pandemic’s shutdown.
A massive, grassroots effort organized by the National Independent Venue Association aims to ensure access to local entertainment in all 50 states. Once signed, the bill will establish a $10 billion grant program to split between live venue operators, promoters, producers and talent representatives across the United States.
“This is the lifeline our industry so desperately needs to emerge from a devastating year,” said Dayna Frank, owner and CEO of First Avenue Productions and NIVA Board president. “Without independent venues and promoters working to engage communities, staff and artists, our voices would not have been heard.”
Rather than basing awards on payroll, grants are made to eligible recipients in an amount equal to 45% of gross revenue from 2019, with a cap of $12 million. With no restrictions on percentage used for payroll versus other costs, the bill allows recipients to pay for rent, utilities, mortgage obligations, contractors, maintenance, administrative costs, taxes, operating leases and capital expenditures.
These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be among the last to fully reopen. Save Our Stages also will be offering supplemental grants at the end of 2020, to help venues into 2021.
According to the latest data issued this week by the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the National Endowment for the Arts, the arts are a vital component, contributing $877.8 billion to the economy. There were more 5 million workers employed in the arts and cultural sector in 2017, earning a total of $405 billion. The national nonprofit Americans for the Arts’ “Art & Economic Prosperity” study found that in 2015, Oregon’s arts and culture sector contributed $687 million and 22,299 jobs to Oregon’s economy.
The National Independent Venue Association has grown quickly since it started in February, harnessing the power of 3,000 members representing every state and Washington, D.C., to lobby for funding.
NIVA members reached out to fans about the dire situation. In turn, people sent 2.1 million emails to elected officials expressing their support for the Save Our Stages Act, and more than 1,200 artists to sign letters to Congress.
What the future brings is still very much uncertain, but for now, with concert halls and theater stages still empty, there is some help on the way.