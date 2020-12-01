BOSTON — They might have gotten there faster by walking, but endangered turtles had a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.
Bad weather, a damaged propeller and an unscheduled stop in Tennessee complicated the rescue of 30 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles that were among hundreds recently found on the beaches of Cape Cod, stunned and almost killed by falling ocean temperatures.
Volunteers and conservation experts initially took the turtles to the New England Aquarium in Boston and the National Marine Life Center on Buzzards Bay, where they began the long rehabilitation process before being moved to wildlife centers along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
A batch of 30 New Orleans-bound turtles had a harder trip than most.
Their plane left Wednesday but had to change course and refuel twice because of storms and strong winds. A rock kicked up during takeoff after the second refueling, in Chattanooga, damaged the propeller and grounded the plane.
Staff members of the Tennessee Aquarium cared for them overnight. The turtles were loaded onto a shuttle bus and drive to New Orleans to their new home, operated by the Audubon Nature Institute’s Coastal Wildlife Network.
— The Associated Press