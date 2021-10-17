Removing the flipping obscenities from license plates on Maine’s roads and highways isn’t going to happen overnight, even though a law banning such profanities in a state where such regulation has been unusually lax goes into effect Monday.
Currently, there are license plates with salty language, swears, references to body parts and general insults.
Now, rule-making is getting underway to ensure the law protects First Amendment rights while getting rid of obscene language.
The process, which includes public comment, could take between two to four months, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.
Requests for so-called vanity license plates that are deemed to be potentially offensive will be on hold in the meantime. Eventually, the state will begin recalling previously issued plates, likely this winter.
