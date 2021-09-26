BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — Not afraid of ghosts and things that go bump in the night?
Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in its listing called the 14-room, 3,100-square-foot home on 8.5 acres in Burrillville “one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States.”
“Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s,” the agency said. “To this day, countless happenings have been reported.”
The movie wasn’t filmed at the home, but was based on the experiences of the Perron family that lived there in the 1970s.
The home last sold in 2019 for $439,000 to a family who described themselves as paranormal investigators and hosted events at the site and rented rooms overnight for people eager for a scare.
Before that, the previous owners didn’t complain about ghosts, but about fans of the movie who showed up at all hours and trespassed on the property.
