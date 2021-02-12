It’s almost Presidents Day, and now there’s a chance to own a quirky piece of White House history.
Locks of George and Martha Washington’s hair, Andrew Johnson’s order of a national day of mourning after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the pen that Warren Harding used to end U.S. involvement in World War I are among a trove of nearly 300 presidential artifacts hitting the auction block.
Boston-based RR Auction said online bidding gets underway Thursday and runs through Feb. 18. Other items being auctioned include John F. Kennedy’s crimson Harvard sweater and a photograph of Lincoln and his son, Tad, signed by the 16th president.
There are also numerous documents and personal papers signed by John Quincy Adams, James Monroe, James Madison, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, James Buchanan, Ulysses S. Grant, James Garfield and other presidents.
RR Auction spokesperson Mike Graff said the collection “honors America’s esteemed commanders-in-chief.”
“From the nation’s founding to modern times, these are the leaders who have guided the United States through times of war and peace,” he said.
