A National Vietnam Veterans Day event will take place Monday, March 29, at the Walla Walla Area Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Fort Walla Walla Park, off Myra Road.
The annual event will feature a meet and greet from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local Vietnam veteran and host Bob Brock plans to display his patriotic jeep, jet and semi.
At noon, American Legion Walter C. Lee Post 32 member Sherilyn Jacobson will lay a wreath at the memorial and Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992 Commander Trina Parrish will play “Taps.”
The pair will accept old, worn-out flags for respectful disposal, Parrish said. They will set up tables to collect them and have scissors there as well as brochures on flag etiquette.
“We’re getting a lot of flags,” she said.
Parrish said flags made of nylon cannot be burned, so she has repurposed parts of the nylon fabric for crafts, bearing in mind the guiding principle of the Flag Code: “No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America.”
Sometimes the stars are cut out, placed in baggies with a note that says, “this flag is from home and we’re thinking about you,” and sent to troops overseas, Parrish said.
One similar project, Stars for Our Troops, Inc., distributes those stars to the military and first responders, with the statement, “I am part of our American flag that has flown over the USA. I can no longer fly. The sun and winds caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten.”
Parrish has also made angels, draping parts of the old flag fabric over Styrofoam cones. They can’t repurpose flags that are too worn because they’re not bright enough, she said.
She said they also looked into a program that reuses worn flags but shipping and handling is prohibitively expensive.
For more details, contact Parrish at trinaparrish@charter.net.