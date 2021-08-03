The coronavirus pandemic has once again changed National Night Out events in the Walla Walla Valley, but many smaller events are still happening today.
The long parade of local first responders happened Saturday, but today — the official NNO date — Walla Walla area residents can participate in a silent bike auction and Coffee with a Cop. And in Dayton, the full day of events is proceeding at the city park.
Bike Auction
Walla Walla Area Crime Watch began its silent bicycle auction at 8 a.m today. The bikes have been collected by the group over the years to help fund bike giveaways to area youth, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
Stop by the booth at the Plaza on First Avenue. The auction ends at 6 p.m. today.
Coffee with a Cop
Coffee with a Cop returns to Walla Walla from 1-3:30 p.m. today at Coffee Perk and Starbucks Coffee on South First Avenue in downtown Walla Walla.
The event is a meet-and-greet opportunity for people to come speak with police and law enforcement.
Dayton Event
In Columbia County, National Night Out will be 5-8 p.m. today at the Dayton city park.
The event will include multiple activities for kids and free food and beverages.