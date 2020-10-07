Walla Walla and College Place residents may have heard sirens circling their homes Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Local police and fire agencies looped neighborhoods in a parade lasting more than three hours and ranging 60 miles with various fire trucks and police vehicles flashing their lights and sounding their sirens.
The parade included utility task vehicles, a towed Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department boat, a street sweeper and more to celebrate National Night Out.
During a typical year the annual event begins with a parade and features informational and interactive booths at Pioneer Park, highlighting the work of local nonprofits, along with food and games in a police awareness community-building campaign.
However, this year's parade was much grander than those that came before it, reaching the most households ever and upward of 3,000 people, said Vicki Ruley, Crime Watch Prevention coordinator for the Walla Walla Police Department.
Because of the pandemic, National Night Out, a 13-year tradition in Walla Walla and observed in communities all over the Valley and nation, was modified this year due to limits on large gatherings.
Ruley was inspired to change gears by a similar event in Texas. So a call was put out through the city to residents who wanted to be part of the procession. Little did officials realize around 140 households would invite the parade to their neighborhoods.
A yard decorating contest also drew around 33 participants who added balloons and signs to their properties, supporting police and fire agencies.
The contest was originally set to pick three winners, but three judges donated out of their own pocket to have a fourth winner. The four best decorated yards to show support win $100 worth of donated Domino's coupons. Judges favored projects that involved kids or neighbors.
Nancy McClenny-Walters, volunteered on behalf of Walla Walla Area Crime Watch, to drive the judges around.
She said one of the yards had a cardboard fire truck, and kids wore police and fire uniforms.
“They had a hose set up coming out of the fire truck, and the dad turned on the hose and had water squirting out of the fire truck,” she said.
Another impressive yard had a little jail, a hospital, and a fire truck made from cardboard and other items, she said. There were handcuffs, and somebody was inside the jail.
Cara Crowell and her two teenagers decorated their yard with red and blue balloons hanging from their tree out front with signs of support, such as “We support and pray for police.”
Decorating even involved her kids climbing a tree to wrap red and blue lights around the trunk.
An American flag hung on the porch with lines for all of the first responders and a banner that said thank you.
“We wanted to appreciate them,” Crowell said.
She said the parade was a good way to celebrate while keeping people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Nikki Raver’s yard, letters popped up from the grass, spelling out "we love police and fire."
Raver said her family typically attends National Night Out, but the parade was a nice alternative.
Her two boys, ages 4 and 6, waved flags and clapped.
“They had a blast,” she said.
Raver works for the police department and said for about a week, the agency had recorded about 24 requests tor the parade. She left for two days, and all of a sudden, the number jumped to 130, she said.
Two girls Kensley and Addilyn Grove, 9 and 5 1/2, dressed up in their Halloween costumes as police officers and decorated the front of their grandfather's yard with handmade signs and streamers.
Many kids ran to the sidewalks to wave to the police officers, firefighters, deputies, Walla Walla County Search and Rescue team members and more. Kids waved flags, wore costumes, made signs, and families camped out waiting on their porch in lawn chairs.
“It’s been a long haul with COVID-19 and everything that’s been going on that we’re still here ... It's a crime prevention evening where we’re saying no to crime and drugs,” Ruley said.
“It’s really awesome that we are invited into all of these neighborhoods to bring our message, which is we are here to help.”