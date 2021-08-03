Multiple people at the Washington State Penitentiary have been injured in a series of fights that broke out between inmates, prison officials said Tuesday, Aug. 3.
The latest fight occurred Saturday and involved what officials estimated to be 53 inmates.
According to prison spokesperson Rochelle Stephens, the fight started around 9:34 a.m. Saturday in the Victor Unit, a medium-custody wing.
Stephens said five people were taken to a local hospital as a result of the fight. She said the injuries were "non-life threatening," and inmates were returned back to the prison later in the day.
"Safety is the top priority of the Washington State Department of Corrections," Stephens said in an email, "and as a result (of the fights) Victor and William units have been placed on restricted movement, (including) suspension of visitation until further notice."
Stephens said fights also broke out on July 21-22. No official explanation was provided on what led to the fighting.
In the first incident, about 28 incarcerated men from the Delta Unit started fighting in the recreation yard, she said. Multiple orders were given to break up the fight.
A warning shot was fired by a DOC officer in the nearby security tower into an "approved warning pit," Stephens said.
The fight stopped after the warning shot, and five people were taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Those men are now back at the prison, Stephens said.
Another fight broke out the next day around 12:25 p.m., Stephens said, this time with about 39 inmates from the Fox Unit involved, and four people were sent to a local hospital with unspecified injuries and returned to the Penitentiary the same day.
As a result of those two fights, Delta, Echo, Fox and Golf units were placed on "restricted movement," including suspension of visitation until further notice, Stephens said.
According to DOC policy, restricted movement limits where, when and how inmates move from one section of the facility to another, thereby limiting interactions with other inmates.
The policy of the DOC during bouts of group violence, according to available documents, involves placing units either on full lock-down or restricted movement and investigating the fight, including learning the relationships of the prisoners involved and imposing restrictions on the alleged offenders.
Stephens said the on-site medical team triages injuries during large-scale violent events, such as Saturday's fight, and sends people who need more intensive care to an outside hospital, while minor injuries are dealt with on site.