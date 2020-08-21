TOLLGATE — A burst of several lightning-set fires south of here in the Umatilla National Forest, including a fire on Hagar Ridge near Bingham Road reported earlier this week, are continuing to burn today.
Officials are calling the cluster of fires the Meacham Complex and are managing them as a single incident, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture release.
The fire on Hagar Ridge was reported Wednesday afternoon, burning in rugged terrain with grass, timber and dead trees. Gusty winds increased the fire’s growth, the release stated, and by Thursday it had reached 20 acres.
Additional new fires, 30 reported in the Walla Walla Ranger District, have been detected across the Umatilla National Forest following thunderstorms in the past few days.
The Alder Creek Fire was the most active, growing to 12 acres in size, according to a release this morning. The fire was reported on Aug. 19 and is located near Lookout Mountain, approximately 24 miles northeast of Wallowa. The fire is burning in difficult terrain that is hard to access.
Suppression efforts were aided yesterday by aircraft to slow the fire’s spread. Today firefighters will continue to complete line construction, where terrain and fuels allow for crews to safely engage, while using aircraft to slow fire spread and cool hotspots within the fire perimeter. Resources on scene include four smoke jumpers and a five-person crew.
Significant lightning activity occurred across the forest over the last week. As the weather remains hot and dry, more smoke reports are expected throughout the next few days, according to forestry experts.
Firefighters planned to establish access points to the fires and secure an anchor point to build containment lines Thursday.
A handcrew and an engine with additional firefighting resources was set to arrive on the scene Thursday afternoon.
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue spokesperson Susie Reitz said firefighters would be providing structure protection on Bingham Road into the weekend.
With numerous other starts in the area, the Umatilla National Forest staff requested a national and state level incident management team to tackle the Meacham Complex.
The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 took command of the fire today.
An incident command post will be set up at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“The health and safety of the public and wildland fire responders is top priority and mitigations are being taken regarding group sizes by dispersing resources through separate and smaller fire camps and conducting virtual meetings when possible,” the release stated.