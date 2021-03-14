A multi-car crash on Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater shut down the major road Sunday afternoon, March 14, the Union-Bulletin has learned.
According to eyewitnesses and a video posted from the scene, traffic was still being rerouted down Ballou Road just after 1 p.m. Sunday.
The crash happened near the intersection of Ballou Road and Highway 11 some time around 12:30 p.m.
Paramedics and Oregon State Police were on scene, but OSP has not responded to calls from the U-B.
This is a developing story.