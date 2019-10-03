A free tour of Walla Walla’s Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. Second Ave., will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In a release, tour organizer Joanna Lanning said the event will offer participants the opportunity to learn “about the fascinating and colorful citizens of Walla Walla who helped shape our community.”

Covering about 80 acres, the cemetery is one of the oldest municipally operated cemeteries in the state. It is the final resting place for over 40,000 people, including about 3,000 veterans, and many headstones date back to the 1800s, Lanning said.

The tour will be led by a cemetery staff member and will take approximately 90 minutes. In the event of severe weather, the event will be rescheduled.

Information is available by calling the cemetery office at 509-527-4485 or Lanning at 509-200-6646. People can also email Lanning at jlanning@wallawallawa.gov.