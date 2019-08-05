DIXIE — A Redmond, Ore., man was injured Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 12, about 10 miles east of Walla Walla when he struck a deer with his motorcycle.

Howard C. Dyer, 53, was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson at 10:50 a.m. west on the highway just outside of Dixie near Minnick Hill when he hit the deer, totaling the motorcycle and sustaining injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.

He was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was in stable and satisfactory condition Monday morning, according to a hospital spokeswoman. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be involved, and no other vehicles were involved.