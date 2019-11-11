A 49-year-old Hermiston man was injured Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a Buick SUV on South Ninth Avenue.
Police responded at 2 p.m. near the McDonald's at 814 S. Ninth Ave., where Troy L. Peck was injured, Walla Walla police Sgt. Eric Knudson said.
Janice F. Ellenberger, 79, of Walla Walla, was turning left onto Malcolm Street in her 2019 SUV from northbound Ninth Avenue and struck Peck in his 2006 Victory, Knudson said. He had been traveling southbound.
Ellenberger may receive an infraction, Knudson said.
Hospital staff said there was "no information" regarding Peck's condition.