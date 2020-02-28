Two people were injured north of Dayton on U.S. Highway 12 after they were thrown from a motorcycle in a crash on Wednesday.
Spokane man Chancey Laughlin, 41, was driving the Harley Davidson FLHX east on the highway near milepost 386, about 20 miles outside of Dayton, according to a Washington State Patrol release.
The motorcycle drifted off the roadway to the right and overturned, ejecting both riders at 4:57 p.m., according to WSP.
Laughlin and his passenger, 46-year-old Tonya Mortimer of Spokane, were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Medical Center staff would not release the status of either patient.
The cause of the accident was under investigation. Both were wearing helmets, and drugs or alcohol were involved, according to WSP.
The motorcycle was totaled.