The murder trial for Leslie Moreno, 26, of Waitsburg has been moved again.
Moreno was charged with killing her boyfriend, Marcus J. Allessio, 25, in December 2018 when she allegedly fatally stabbed him, according to court records.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Administrator Linda Latham said in an email that the trial, originally slated for Monday, has been "continued by agreement of counsel."
Latham said the new date will be determined by the court.
The trial has already been moved since it was originally scheduled in February 2019.