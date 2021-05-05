Walla Walla Police Department officials said April’s drug and debris disposal event was one of the best they’ve seen.
“Take-Back Weekend” typically happens twice a year, but the last event was held in October 2019 with no events in 2020 because of coronavirus-related protocols.
The event returned April 24-25 at the Walla Walla Police Department headquarters and the College Place Walmart.
People were able to drop off unused prescription drugs, shred personal documents, safely dispose old tires, destroy old electronics and safely discard sharp objects such as needles.
Walla Walla Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicki Ruley said a line of cars at one point was backed up from the police station at 54 E. Moore St. to the intersection of North Second Avenue and West Pine Street.
“We endured the rain on Saturday as vehicle after vehicle came through,” Ruley said.
Between the Walla Walla and College Place locations, 818 vehicles rolled through, dropping off thousands upon thousands of pounds of material, plus another 279 vehicles came with tires to be destroyed, according to information provided by Ruley.
A total of 611.4 lbs. of drugs were dropped off, which will be incinerated at the DEA office in Spokane. There were 167 computers and 109 cellphones deposited, plus other electronics including TVs and printers, Ruley wrote in a release.
Documents to shred totaled 16,200 lbs.
The tire shredding line had to be shut down early on both days, Ruley said, because they reached their limit earlier than expected. A total of 2,868 tires were delivered for destruction.
In addition, Walla Walla Area Crime Watch received more than $4,000 in donations throughout the event. Ruley said it was much-needed for the organization since the 2020 events didn’t happen.
She said the money will be used for the group’s efforts to clean up graffiti, giving school supplies to under-privileged students and support the Cops ‘n Kids holiday charity that provides presents to area families.
“A special ‘thank you’ to all of the collaborating agencies, businesses, volunteers and community members for making this community event in the Walla Walla Valley such a success,” Ruley said in the release.
Another Take-Back Weekend will likely be planned in October, Ruley noted.
In the meantime, people who wish to have unused medications disposed can do so at Rite Aid, 2028 E. Isaacs Ave., Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St., and Family Medical Center, 1120 W. Rose St.