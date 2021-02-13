By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and The Associated Press
The Walla Walla Valley was blanketed in snow Saturday as a winter storm hit the Pacific Northwest causing power outages for hundreds of thousands of people and disrupting travel across the region.
Some snow was likely Sunday, with the storm picking up speed again and bringing flurries by Sunday night and through the Monday holiday.
Daytime temperatures were expected to reach the mid-20s to mid-30s Sunday and Monday, with nighttime temperatures in the mid- to high 20s. Saturday night was expected to dip to 14 degrees.
By Saturday afternoon, the storm had piled over 7 inches of snow in Walla Walla and created chaos on area roadways, including multiple pile-ups, slide offs and rollovers, according to regional law enforcement.
The weather was unwelcome for many as it caused cancellations and postponements for much-needed COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds and Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
Totals will still need to be added up, but heading into the weekend National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Smith, based in Pendleton, said he wasn’t certain snowfall records would be broken with this storm.
“I went back and looked at years past, and it’s actually not (too unusual),” Smith said.
He said the warm winter has likely thrown people off winter’s scent.
“We’re uniquely warm this year,” Smith said.
At the Weather Service monitoring station at Whitman Mission, west of College Place, the average temperature of 50.3 was the warmest it’s ever been in this time frame — Oct. 1-Feb. 11 — since the site was launched in 1962.
The cold air may be a late arrival this year, but storms like these are not too rare in February, Smith said.
February 2019 was one of the worst Februaries on record with about 22 inches of total snow, February 2014 had 12 inches, February 2017 had 7 inches and February 1994 had 13 inches.
This weekend’s storm is composed of three systems moving across central Oregon and Washington and the snowfall was caused by warm, moist air from over the Pacific Ocean from the west colliding with chilly Arctic air from the north.
“Cold air is not capable of holding moisture, so it’s getting squeezed out,” Smith said of the snow. He said “there’s not a ton of water in this snow” as it produced a lighter, fluffier powder Friday through Sunday.
In other parts of the Northwest, freezing rain left roads, power lines and trees coated in ice in the Portland, Oregon, region, and by Saturday morning more than 270,000 people were without power.
The ice and snowfall caused treacherous driving conditions, forcing Oregon transportation officials to close Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge, and the regional transit agency TriMet suspended all bus and train service in the region.
Some Washington state residents were also socked in by the weather, with snow falling throughout the Seattle region on Saturday morning and freezing rain falling along the coast in Grays Harbor County. The city of Seattle activated its Emergency Operations Center Saturday morning to coordinate the city’s winter storm response.
Heavy snowfall also led to dangerous driving conditions in parts of eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho, with Malheur County, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho, expected to get as much as 6 inches of snow by Saturday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said all three states should brace for another surge of winter moisture to hit the Northwest Sunday night, potentially leading to more heavy snowfall through Monday. The “unsettled winter conditions” would likely continue throughout the week, the National Weather Service said Saturday morning.
Western Washington was expected to get an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow on Saturday, with another 2 inches possible on Sunday and Monday. Rain falling on accumulated snow raised the possibility of urban flooding happening Sunday night or Monday in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.
The heavy snow made for dangerous avalanche conditions in the many areas across the Olympics and Cascades mountain ranges, with large avalanches possible. Officials with the Payette Avalanche Center in west-central Idaho also warned of increasing avalanche risk in the days ahead.