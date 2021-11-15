Crews have been hard at work thinning the foliage around Ski Bluewood this fall, reducing the density of tree stands in an effort to foster a more resilient landscape in what officials with the Umatilla National Forest hope will also create enhanced skiing opportunities this winter.
Contractors have completed the first phases of the project, which consisted of thinning 504 acres, including 129 acres within Ski Bluewood, located 20 miles south of Dayton, Washington, according to a press release. Forest Service personnel have been burning piles following this work over the past couple of weeks.
The fuel treatments will provide more resilient landscape conditions in the project area by reducing the density of stands and removing ladder fuels, according to the Forest Service.
The thinning was completed as part of the Upper Touchet Vegetation Management Project, which was signed in April 2020. The 3,120-acre project was designed to create a more harden the landscape against wildfire and protect values at risk surrounding the Ski Bluewood Special Use Permit, according to the press release.
Overall, the project will include 1,570 acres of thinning, of which 1,150 acres will be commercially logged, and 1,530 acres of prescribed burning. The first of the timber sales, Upper Chase, was awarded on Sept. 28 and will produce 2.3 million board feet of lumber and treat 194 acres.
“Active management is an important part of creating a resilient landscape that has the capacity to resist or recover from disturbances, including wildfire,” the Forest Service wrote in its press release.
“Areas that are treated tend to burn at a lower severity, improving the likelihood that, even if a fire burns through an area, the Forest will recover more effectively from the wildfire. Additionally, these types of treatments can increase options for fire managers and firefighters to safely engage a fire and support local infrastructure, which in turn facilitates future active land management.”
