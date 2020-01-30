Randy Houser and Brett Kissel have been added to the list of the 2020 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest artists.
As well, DJ Sovern-T will continue to deploy his energetic disc jockey talent this year, organizers said.
Headliners Eric Church and Macklemore were announced in November for the July 11 concert, and this week officials added the rest of the line up just ahead of ticket sales opening Feb. 7.
The music event is celebrating a fifth anniversary this year, and founders Andy McAnally and Doug Corey have tweaked the festival every year to appeal to as big of an audience as possible.
McAnally has said a cross-section of music genres has turned out to be a good fit for the mid-summer concert, drawing in enthusiasts from all over the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The ripple effect fills hotels and restaurants in the region, including Walla Walla, he and Corey said.
Over its history, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest has featured some of the biggest names in the industry, including the Zac Brown Band, Blake Shelton, Maroon 5 and Post Malone.
For those who aren’t sure if they know of country music artist Randy Houser, they might better recall Trace Adkins’ sassy hit, "Honky Tonk Bandonkadonk," written by Houser and released in 2009.
Houser, however, has released a slew of well-known songs, including “How Country Feels," “Boots On,” and “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight.”
The singer-songwriter just released his fifth album, “Magnolia,” featuring “What Whiskey Does.”
Getting a third popular artist with an accomplished song list like Houser is big for the music fest, McAnally said this week.
Brett Kissell is on the way up, he said.
Kissel hails from Canada, part of a longtime cattle-ranching family and an avid Johnny Cash fan. Kissel has garnered an armful of awards in his home country and loves to be on the road, entertaining audiences, according to his biography.
“He opened for Garth Brooks in Canada,” McAnally said.
DJ Sovern-T is no stranger to Pendleton. The Los Angeles-based artist has become the official disc jockey of Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, including the Friday night Main Street kick off event, McAnally said.
“He keeps the energy going between artists when they are resetting the stage ... he keeps the crowd engaged.”
For more information or to purchase tickets go to pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com.