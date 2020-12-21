By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Michael S. Mitchell is stepping down from his role as a Walla Walla County Superior Court commissioner.
Superior Court judges announced the departure Friday and said Mitchell will be succeeded by local attorney Patricia Fulton.
According to a release from judges M. Scott Wolfram and John Lohrmann, and Judge-elect Brandon Johnson, Mitchell submitted his resignation effective Dec. 31.
Mitchell said he’s resigning from the part-time commissioner position so he can focus on his private law practice, according to the release.
In the release, Lohrmann, Wolfram and Johnson issued a joint statement thanking Mitchell for his “valuable service as court commissioner and judge pro tem.”
Mitchell served as a commissioner for the superior court for eight years. He recently lost to Johnson in this year’s election in a bid for Superior Court Judge Position 1, which will be vacated by Lohrmann in January.
The court commissioner’s duties include presiding over weekly uncontested dissolutions and domestic violence dockets, bi-weekly paternity dockets, consideration of petitions for temporary protection orders, and substituting for Superior Court judges when needed.
Fulton grew up in Walla Walla and graduated from the University of Washington School of Law, according to the release. After practicing law in Seattle for almost 20 years, she returned to Walla Walla in 2018 with her family.
In addition to assuming the duties of court commissioner, Fulton will continue to operate her law practice focusing on Southeast Washington.
Fulton will start her duties Jan. 4. Later in January, both Johnson and Fulton will attend, via the internet, a state mandated judicial college for recently elected or appointed judges and court commissioners.