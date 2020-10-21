A missing girl in foster care from Boardman, Oregon, is believed to be in danger and may be headed to the Walla Walla Valley, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Mya Miranda, 16, went missing Oct. 17, according to a media alert from the department's Child Welfare Division.
The department suspects Miranda to be traveling to either Milton-Freewater, Walla Walla or somewhere in California.
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement right away.
Miranda is 5-foot-1, 140 pounds, with the blue-green eyes and long, blonde hair with dark roots. She is also about 25 weeks pregnant and has a tattoo on her hand.
According to the department's alert, "a small number of children in foster care may be in significant danger when they run away or have gone missing. As DHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and ensure their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary."