Construction activity will bring minor traffic delays to those traveling on State Route 730 near Wallula this week.
Through Thursday the corridor just west of the junction at U.S. Highway 12 and State Route 730 will be limited to one lane, according to an announcement from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Contractor crews will install a new virtual weigh-in motion system that will allow the Washington State Patrol to monitor truck weights, along with about 50 other regulatory and safety items.