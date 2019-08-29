MILTON-FREEWATER — Clive Kaiser, agriculture program leader with the Oregon State University Milton-Freewater Extension Office, is moving to a new position.

Kaiser has been appointed interim director of OSU’s Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center, effective Sept. 1. He succeeds Phil Hamm, who has retired after 14 years as Hermiston center director and 44 years at OSU.

According to a release from OSU, Kaiser has been the program leader in the Milton-Freewater office since joining the faculty at OSU in 2006. He is a professor of horticulture at OSU and conducts temperate fruit, wine grape and vegetable research in Umatilla County.

Kaiser has received numerous awards for his teaching, research and service, including the Briskey Award for Faculty Excellence in the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences in 2010 and the Albert B. Johnston Vice Provost Award for Excellence in Extension Education in 2016.

He earned three degrees at the University of Natal in Pietermartizburg, South Africa, including a doctorate in horticultural science.