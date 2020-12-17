MILTON-FREEWATER — Sherry Wachter of Milton-Freewater has communication advances and COVID-19 to thank for getting her into a project that would not have otherwise happened, she said.
And a brand new book has come out of her new enterprise.
“I’m just a lady who couldn’t find a job and made one for herself and her kid, and who has, as of this writing, kept both of them off the street by helping other people find their voices,” she emailed.
She and son Patrick Dunphy started Magic Dog Press, a small publishing company focused on “first-time and one-book authors who have a story to tell but have no idea how to go about doing it.”
“I’ve been helping people publish their books for more than 10 years now, though Patrick and I just incorporated this summer,” she said.
She just shepherded two local books through publication: One a community report of last February’s flood that includes stories and pictures contributed by local people, and a community history of Starbuck, written by Carla Giger.
Wachter also works with local community groups on projects like the big timeline in the Frazier Farmstead Museum and a sign at Marie Dorion Park.
Magic Dog Press in late November debuted “CORONA CITY: Voices from an Epicenter,” which chronicles life in New Jersey and New York, the nation’s first COVID-19 epicenter, from March through June.
“Photographs capture the surreal landscapes and scenes in a metropolis usually humming with humanity. Short writings lay bare the challenges, fears, losses, and triumphs of real people in their own words,” Wachter said in a release.
The book features stories of COVID-19 survivors, frontline workers, nonessential business owners, journalists, mask makers, quarantined people and others.
“What emerges from this mosaic of voices is a grassroots history of an unprecedented time.”
The 262-page, full-color, paperback coffee table book was edited by author Lorraine Ash.
“I am very proud to introduce ‘CORONA CITY: Voices from an Epicenter,’ and to share its message of hope and community with the world,” Wachter said.
“I believe wholeheartedly in its mission and am honored to have worked with such a wide variety of talent in documenting one of the most defining periods of recent history.”
All proceeds from “CORONA CITY” benefit those most in need during this time of international hardship.
The sale of one book will cover the cost and distribution of 18 meals to individuals and families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic. The book is $35.99 on Amazon, amzn.to/3lqvltg.
A supplementary online gallery features additional work not contained in the book. See bit.ly/2Jo6eub.
While edited by Ash, “I took the stories and the pictures and developed a layout that would be both beautiful and simple,” said Wachter, tapped into her writing and design background.
Wachter said the book “is the embodiment of something I have long believed — that everybody has a story inside them, and if they want to tell it, I want to help.
Each of these quiet voices have a little something that’s often worth hearing by a few people — or maybe a lot.”
Wachter teaches college writing and occasionally literature courses at Blue Mountain Community College and Walla Walla University.
“I love offering students the tools and opportunities to find their voices,” Wachter said.