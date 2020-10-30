A 52-year-old Milton-Freewater woman was killed and two other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash at the intersection of North Columbia Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Christy R. Breeding was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:53 p.m. collision, according to a press release from Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
According to the release, Christopher S. Avlonitis, 48, was arrested on investigation of first-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and reckless endangering. He was booked into Umatilla County Jail at 2:40 a.m. Friday and is being held on $265,000 bail, according to the jail roster.
Boedigheimer said Avlonitis was behind the wheel of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, reportedly chasing a 1994 Honda driven by 38-year-old Charles W. Falconer, who has addresses in both Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater. Breeding was a passenger in Falconer’s car, according to the report.
Avlonitis was allegedly chasing Falconer north on North Columbia Street when Falconer approached the stoplight south of Safeway where a third vehicle was stopped at a red light.
Avlonitis’ car struck Falconer’s, which then ran into the stopped 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Yesenia Florez-Diaz of Walla Walla.
The impact between the Impala and the Honda caused Breeding to be ejected.
Florez-Diaz, 29, and Falconer were both taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Boedigheimer said Florez-Diaz had non-life-threatening injuries and Falconer was “expected to survive his injuries.”
The hospital is no longer releasing updates on victims of crashes during the pandemic.
Boedigheimer said city police, firefighters and Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department workers all responded to the scene. Oregon State Police was called in to help with the investigation as well as Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Boedigheimer said there is still an active investigation as of Friday morning.