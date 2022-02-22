BURBANK — A Milton-Freewater woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday, Feb. 20, on U.S. Highway 12 about 10 miles south of Burbank.
Celina Meza-Ibarra, 42, was driving west at around 2:25 p.m. when she lost control of her 2019 Nissan Altima and drove into a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Christopher M. Olsen, 34, of Walla Walla, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Wilson was also driving west and was not injured in the crash. Meza-Ibarra was taken by ambulance to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. Her condition was not immediately available.
According to the police report, both drivers were wearing seat belts and both vehicles were damaged.
