A Milton-Freewater woman was injured Monday night in a rollover collision on U.S. Highway 12.
Ashlynn Warkocki, 19, was driving east at Sapolil Road, 3 miles southeast of Walla Walla and near the weigh station.
For an unknown reason, Warkocki’s vehicle left the road and rolled at 11:07 p.m., according to a news release from Washington State Patrol.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters from Fire District 8 responded to the scene, along with state patrol.
Warkocki was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, officials said.
The incident blocked the roadway for about 2 ½ hours, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.
The collision is under investigation, and charges are pending.