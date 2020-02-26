COLLEGE PLACE — A woman from Milton-Freewater was injured Tuesday evening when the car she was in was rear-ended and sandwiched between two cars, according to a report from Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of State Highway 125.
Brenda McCormack, 51, was stopped at a red light on the highway at the College Avenue intersection when her car was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Juan Pena, 22, of Walla Walla.
McCormack's vehicle then slammed into the vehicle in front of her, driven by Neil Peters, 19, of Milton-Freewater.
McCormack was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. The hospital did not respond by press time for updates on her condition.
Pena and Peters were injured.
All people involved were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Troopers cited Pena for second-degree negligent driving for "following too close."
The roadway was partially blocked for about 45 minutes.