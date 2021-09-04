PASCO — A Milton-Freewater woman was hospitalized Saturday morning in a two-car crash with a Burbank man on U.S. Highway 12 inside Pasco city limits, according to a release from Washington State Patrol.
Erica Mijangos, 35, of Milton-Freewater, was traveling west on Highway 12 when she turned left onto East A Street, failing to yield right of way to eastbound traffic, according to the release. She was injured and transported to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
Jose Segura, a 31-year-old Burbank man traveling east on Highway 12, struck the side of Mijangos’ car.
Segura received no significant injuries, according to the WSP. Both vehicles were totaled. Drugs and alcohol were not involved, according to the WSP.