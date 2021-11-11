MILTON-FREEWATER — Putting together this year’s Veterans Day parade felt really good to Jim DeVore.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought parades and other gatherings to a halt in 2020, DeVore said, and people were very excited to see the community event return in 2021.
DeVore is a member of the Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge, the sponsoring organization of the parade, which is followed by a chili feed — at no cost to veterans — at the lodge on North Main Street.
He always manages to grump about the parade he’s been supervising for that past decade or so, DeVore joked.
“I send out 40 or 50 entry forms every year and I get back about a third of them. Then 50 or 60 people show up, wondering why I can’t get organized. The people along the parade route watching it have no idea of the hell I go through,” he said with a laugh.
It’s worth every headache, however, and it somehow always works out, DeVore added.
Even the gloomy weather on Thursday, Nov. 11 couldn't take the shine off the day.
“Our biggest parade had 60 entries and it was snowing — an absolutely miserable day. But we had an absolutely great parade and the turnout to watch it was fantastic,” he recalled.
“We work for the veterans a lot. It’s important and it gives you a good feeling to give back to the community.”
Next up for the Elks Lodge is the annual Christmas food baskets given out to about 75 families. Donations of canned food and cash are being accepted, DeVore said.
For more information call the Elks Lodge at 541-938-3633.
