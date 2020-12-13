Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding has had to hit the trail with its horses a few times since it started in the Walla Walla Valley in 2013.
But despite challenges from floods and now a pandemic, the help it gets from locals and volunteers has kept it on its feet.
The non-profit organization, which offers adaptive horse riding for children and adults with physical, mental and emotional disabilities, started in Lowden. It then relocated in 2018 to the Mojonnier area southwest of College Place.
Then, said co-founder and Executive Director Mary Murphy, came the late winter flood earlier this year.
“In February our center was flooded so we had to move,” she said. So staff saddled up for 10-acres it leased near Milton-Freewater and immediately set up for riding classes, with a lot of help from neighbors and others.
“In the flood we lost about 10 tons of hay and our helmets,” Murphy said, but people in the Walla Walla Valley stepped up and all the hay and helmets were replaced.
That might be the end of major challenges it might have faced in a normal year. But 2020 has been anything but normal.
When the pandemic galloped in, Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding had to set up more safety and sanitation protocols in order to keep operating.
“COVID slowed everything initially.” Murphy said. “We closed down in October before recent Oregon restrictions and we have new COVID procedures. You must wear a mask. If you’re sick cancel. If you’re exposed, cancel. We have hand sanitizer and we had a hand washing station.”
Riders have their own helmets with their names on it to use throughout the length of the class. The organization also has protocols for sterilization of saddles and tack.
The operation has six horses, two are fairly new and the others have been used for several years.
To Murphy and her cavalry of caring volunteers, its all a labor of love.
“We are a member center of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship with certified therapeutic instructors,” Murphy said. “We have a full group of volunteers who come and help to support our riders.”
The volunteers care for horses and the property. Helpers also walk beside each rider to offer security and support.
There’s usually three riders in the class so there’s a maximum of nine volunteers needed. The most a rider needs is three.
“Without our volunteers we couldn’t do anything,” Murphy said. “We love them.”
Clients come to the classes often from referrals from medical providers and the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network. They also get suggestions from other parents.
“Our goal for every rider is independence,” Murphy said. She’s hoping sometime next year an indoor riding arena will be available. That will help lengthen the riding season to include winter sessions.
“We just didn’t know how much we’d love it,” Murphy said of Blue Mountain Therapeutic Riding. “We did the research and we fell in love with ... the families and the horses that help us. We have no paid staff right now. We hope that doesn’t last forever, but for now it’s all volunteer.”