MILTON-FREEWATER — In one way or another, children have been able to shop for their family members in this town at little cost but with lots of help for decades.
It was the same on Saturday, Dec. 18, when kids from tiny to tall flooded the Towslee Pavilion at the M-F Jr. Show grounds as the doors of this year’s Santa Store opened at noon for up to two hours of parent-free shopping.
Before them was a vast array of gift possibilities, some donated as gently used but most brand new and in original packaging. Things were priced right for the pint-sized customers at a dollar a pop.
Among the helpers on this day were Pioneer Posse and Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days royal court members.
Each official shopper accepted a list of wishes handed over by a child or a family member and began escorting the gift buyer along rows of tables nearly bowing under the stacks of available merchandise.
Dalli Valentine, a princess on the Walla Walla Fair court, helped 6-year-old twins, Pauline and Liam Barnett, choose for multiple family members. Valentine, occasionally blowing her curls out of her face, was the epitome of patience as sister and brother painstakingly searched the goods, often strategizing together what would be the best present for each person on their lists.
Waiting outside in the chilly wind for Liam and Pauline to finish, Kaci Barnes of Walla Walla said this was the first year she’d brought her twins to the event.
“I’m trying to give them some independent shopping time,” Barnes said.
That has been the concept of the model here for years: Give children the experience of buying their own gifts without interference or guidance — of course Dad needs a navy bow tie with red polka dots — and having the goods wrapped nicely to carry home.
Different organizations have taken on the event over the years and kept it afloat with few misses.
As tradition calls for, once a child had crossed the names off his of her list on Saturday, an army of gift wrappers took over. More than a dozen people lined one wall of the building, flourishing scissors, tape, seasonal paper and shiny bows to turn merchandise into secrets to go under the tree.
Milton-Freewater attorney Chris Wallace, the most recent organizer of the Santa Store, said the project garnered several hundred donations from throughout the community this year.
“The quality of donations was excellent this year.”
Anything not sold will be stored for sales in 2022, Wallace said.
Saturday’s event netted the Santa Store about $750, she added, and the money will go to the Theresa Krumbah Medical Fund as the Milton-Freewater woman fights cancer-related challenges.
An account for Krumbah’s medical expenses is established at Baker Boyer bank; donations can be made at any branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.