Milton-Freewater splash pad grand opening set

MILTON-FREEWATER — Some nine months after the finish of construction, the Milton-Freewater Rotary Club’s splash pad is set to make a splash.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, May 26, at 2 p.m. in Freewater Park, 722 N. Main St.
The 950-square-foot play facility was completed in August 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic meant the water had to stay turned off, Rotary Club officials said.
The splash pad was accomplished through Rotarians, community and business volunteers, donations and various grants, project leader Molly Tucker Hasenbank said.