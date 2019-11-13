Shop burns in M-F
A shop outside Milton-Freewater burned down Wednesday evening.

 Photo courtesy of Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department

MILTON-FREEWATER — A shop north of town burned to the ground Wednesday evening near Birch Creek Road and Humbert Lane.

Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department firefighters responded at 2:28 p.m. to the approximately 10,000-square-foot shop, according to the department's Business Administrator Cathy Sanders.

She said six vehicles and an ambulance were on scene, with about 12 crew members. However, the fire appeared to burn hot, she said, and firefighters couldn't control it.

By about 4:45 p.m., they decided to call off the fight at the shop, but keep it from spreading, she said. She was unsure what was produced at the shop.

No one has been reported injured, and the cause is under investigation.

