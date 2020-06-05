MILTON-FREEWATER — They were done waiting for their elders to take action.
They were done counting on someone else to raise a voice in protest.
They were done looking like a small town unwilling to take a stand.
"They" were a group — from children to young adults — carrying out a protest Thursday afternoon that began with a message from a high school student sent out on social media earlier this week.
By the end of its first hour, Milton-Freewater’s “Black Lives Matter” protest had grown to more than 40 people standing and waving at the intersection of where Oregon’s Highway 11 becomes Main Street for this rural town of about 7,000.
Sitting in their pickup across the street, Marcy and Jeff Knopf waited and watched.
Their son, Dylan Knopf, sent out that first message to a group of McLoughlin High School's seniors and thus became the default leader of the town’s first protest in the name of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man killed in Minneapolis on Memorial Day when a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck as he was handcuffed and facedown on the street.
Their son, the Knopfs said, is headed to play football for George Fox University after he graduates from the high school where he has served as Varsity Club president and a member of the Associated Student Body.
His hope is to help bring awareness through a peaceful demonstration, Marcy Knopf said.
“For George Floyd, who should not have lost his life … and for the good police and the good people," she said, adding that they have taught all their children that protesting in America is a “wonderful” right.
The couple said they were on standby to make sure no one interfered with that plan.
"You don't know who might show up," Jeff Knopf said, pulling up a face mask sporting a “Trump 2020” campaign logo.
Amid a chorus of honking horns and shouted words of encouragement from those driving by, Banyon Moss held aloft a sign stating “Silence Supports Violence.” The 16-year-old Mac-Hi student said that in living in a small town, she’s felt somewhat helpless to address what happened to Floyd and other people of color.
“When I heard about this, I felt like it was important to be here for the black community,” she said.
As they faced Main Street, protesters Aileen Parra, 15, and Yadira Diaz, 14, said they’ve seen racism against Latinos in Milton-Freewater.
The two Mac-Hi students said while such racism tends to be indirect, there is not a lot of support for Mexicans in the community.
“We needed to start doing something,” Parra said.
“We’re here to speak out because the older ones are not.”
Diaz said her mother was hesitant to allow her to attend the protest but after a discussion with Diaz's older brother, permission was granted.
“She’s actually really proud of me,” Diaz said, waving back at a woman flashing a “peace” sign while driving past.
Other drivers rolled down their windows to applaud the group and shout “Thank you.”
One man, waiting in his truck for the traffic signal to turn green, watched protesters shouting “Black Lives Matter” and nodded his head.
“I wondered when this town was going to get with it. Right on,” he said as the light changed.
Oregon State University student Alexxus Shelton graduated from Mac-Hi in 2017 and is pursuing a career in teaching, she said.
As a black person growing up in Milton-Freewater, Shelton did experience racism, she said, “but I definitely know there’s more good than bad here.”
A 2019 population estimate by the United States Census Bureau found the town’s Latino population to be at nearly 50%, but blacks like Shelton at 0%.
Her reason for attending this protest is not to be anti-police or anti-white, the 21-year-old said.
“It is just about getting justice, and the specific target is people of color. No political stance should get between the rights of people who need equality,” Shelton said.
“There’s no reason. And I am glad Mac-Hi graduates and students are here to support us.”
Standing a few feet away, 2019 Mac-Hi graduate Sydney Earls carried a sign noting if America wants change, it begins at the cross.
Earls said she has seen numerous church leaders around the country getting online to spread a movement of peace in the wake of Floyd’s death and resulting protests, many of which have become violent.
“God sees us all as human, we need to beg him to show us the way … This movement needs it the most because people are filled with hate right now.”
On the intersection’s slight knoll, protest organizer Knopf, 17, seemed both at ease and energized by the protest — which lasted about three hours.
“I just woke up and felt like it was time to do something. Racism is here, mostly between whites and Latinos,” he said.
He thinks racial tension is slowly dissipating in his home town, Dylan added.
“But events like this can move the needle.”
Nearby, two men leaned against the tailgate of a pickup truck and watched the protest.
When asked if they would be joining the group, both shook their heads.
“No. No, thank you,” one man said.
“We’re on the other side.”