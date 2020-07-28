Milton-Freewater pool on wave of woe

Milton-Freewater’s troubled public pool will stay open. For now.
City Manager Linda Hall said this morning she is taking the operation one day at a time after the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center closed Friday over mechanical problems expected to last one day. Instead, the pool remained closed through Monday.
Hall met today with YMCA leadership and city staff to determine what to do for the remainder of the summer.
The YMCA is contracted to provide lifeguards for the swimming pool.
In 2019, a failed surface coating caused closure for the aquatic center about a month ahead of time. This year saw delays in reopening.
First, crews had to wait for perfect temperatures and no precipitation to apply new coating to the pool walls. Second, Oregon’s restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic and public spaces affected every recreational spot.
After finally being able to open the doors less than three weeks ago, problems have risen to the surface again, Hall said.
In the simplest terms, the pool’s structure has exceeded life expectancy, she said.
“The pool is worn out … It is 24 years old and what happens is the concrete and plaster break down over time.”
That's especially true with outdoor pools exposed to weather extremes, Hall noted.
The rubber coating that failed and was reapplied was meant to be a bandage to buy the city more time to save local tax money for a complete replastering.
While she didn’t have the figures for that work in front of her this morning, Hall recalled the sum she heard for such work was “mind baffling.”
The plan is to close off the pool’s slides and deep end, move the occupancy limit from 85 to 50 and look at a process for refunding season passes.
Information regarding passes will be announced soon, Hall said.
However, swim lessons and other programs will go on as scheduled, as will the pool’s operating hours.
Crews will be spending extra time cleaning the water to keep it clear, she added.
For more information go to mfcity.com.