SALEM — Milton-Freewater police Officer Craig Robinson has completed a 16-week course with the 404th basic police class at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in Salem.
A private graduation ceremony will happen at the Oregon Public Safety Academy on Thursday in Salem. Because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols and the need for physical distancing, the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has closed the event to the public.
Robinson and fellow participants were schooled in areas such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and dozens of other subjects, according to the East Oregonian.