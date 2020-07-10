MILTON-FREEWATER — Police here are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred on Fifth Avenue early Sunday morning.
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said nobody was injured.
According to a report provided by Boedigheimer, officers responded at 12:36 a.m. to what was originally reported as a prowler. However, shots had been fired by the time police arrived.
Officers discovered the residence had been occupied by two people. One told officers that the shooting may have been perpetrated by three people who were on foot and had fled the area heading north.
Shell casings were collected as evidence. Officers determined that the house had been struck four times.
This morning, Boedigheimer reported that the residents of the property have moved out, and police don’t know where they are. The two people did, however, contact police saying they don’t want to assist with the investigation any further.