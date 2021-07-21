MILTON-FREEWATER — A man from Milton-Freewater riding a scooter was injured when he ran into a car Monday morning, July 19, just north of Milton-Freewater, according to Oregon State Patrol.
According to a crash report from OSP, the crash happened at 10:49 a.m. Monday on Highway 11 at its intersection with Cobb Road.
Thomas J. Hobbs, 80, of Milton-Freewater was riding the scooter north on the highway and a Dodge Nitro, driven by Kylee M. Porter, 24, turned left from Cobb Road into Hobbs' path of travel, according to OSP.
Hobbs ran into the side of Porter's vehicle. He complained of leg pain and was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital. Porter, whose city of residence was provided, was not injured.
According to the report, Hobbs was considered a pedestrian in the crash.
No citations were noted in the report and both vehicles had minimal damage and were able to be driven from the scene.