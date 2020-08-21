MILTON-FREEWATER —A local man was injured Thursday afternoon on Highway 204 at milepost 5.5 when a truck he was driving rolled.
Austin G. Sutton, 22, of Milton-Freewater, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado at approximately 4:37 p.m. when the truck left the roadway, rolled and came to a stop on all four tires, the Oregon State Police stated.
Sutton was transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center for a scalp injury, police officials said.
Hospital spokespeople are not providing patients' statuses during the pandemic.
The vehicle was towed due to damages. Sutton was issued a warning/citation, according to the release.