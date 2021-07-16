ADAMS — A Milton-Freewater man was injured in a rollover crash Monday night, July 12, on Highway 11 near Adams, according to Oregon State Police.
A Chevrolet Suburban driven by Carl G. Reedy, 69, of Milton-Freewater, was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to OSP.
When police arrived around 9 p.m. Monday, Reedy and his passenger, Julie A. Elkins, 32, of Walla Walla, were already being treated by paramedics.
Reedy mentioned he was in pain, police reported. He was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. Elkins refused medical treatment.
A spokesperson at the hospital said patients' conditions are not being released.
Reedy was cited for unsafe driving practices.
The vehicle was totaled and towed by Blue Mountain Tow & Recovery of Pendleton.