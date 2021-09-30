Victor Santana-Torres, 23, of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near milepost 35 that shut down the highway for most of the day.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the crash happened some time just before 7:30 a.m. just south of Stateline Road.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Stateline and Ballou roads for about 4 hours.
Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Cadillac Deville, operated by Santana-Torres drifted into the oncoming lane and struck a Transit Van, operated by Bradley Varvell, 55, of Walla Walla, Washington.
Santana-Torres sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Varvell was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla with serious injuries
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
