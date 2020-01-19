Milton-Freewater garage damaged by fire Friday

MILTON-FREEWATER — The garage on a home in Milton-Freewater was damaged by a small fire Friday night.
It took place at a residence near the U.S. Bank branch in central Milton-Freewater in the 100 block of South Elizabeth Street.
Milton-Freewater Fire Chief Shane Garner said his department received the call around 7:45 p.m. and his firefighters had the fire out within about 10 minutes.
Garner said about 30% of the garage was damaged. He said there were no signs of suspicious activity, and an investigation is pending.
There were no injuries.