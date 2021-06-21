MILTON-FREEWATER — A sharp eye, a quick response and lots of water from many firefighters was the needed recipe to prevent a haystack fire from getting out of control Saturday morning, June 19, near here.
According to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, the fire was spotted by a Neighborhood Watch member just after 8 a.m. Saturday on Ernest Lane, west of Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department responded first, but water was dumped on the fire by multiple surrounding agencies, firefighters reported.
"Big shout out to all surrounding fire agencies that pitched in to help out," firefighters posted on social media Sunday. "We needed all the water you could bring us. No one was hurt, and the fire did not spread. Good job to all."
Response was aided by the quick report to authorities, and the post encouraged all to stay vigilant this season.
"We have a lot of summer left," firefighters wrote in the post. "If you see a fire, report it!"
The cause of the fire was not known. Umatilla County has a burn ban in place including all agricultural burning.