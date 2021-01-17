MILTON-FREEWATER — In staying in compliance with Gov. Kate Brown's mandate, the First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St. will restrict indoor attendance to 100 until further notice.
Prelude music is at 10 a.m. and worship service is at 10:30 a.m. This includes prayer, a sermon message and self-serve communion.
Those attending are required to wear face masks and to maintain 6 feet distancing except for family groups. Hand sanitizer is available at the church.
There is also an outdoor parking lot service at 10:30 a.m. on 100.3 FM radio. This also includes a time for communion.
The service is also available on the church website MiltonFreewaterCC.com or the church Facebook page at First Christian Church-Milton-Freewater and YouTube.
For information contact the church at 541-938-3854. Office hours are Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to noon.